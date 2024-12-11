HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 63,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

