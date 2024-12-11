HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

