HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARTL
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artelo Biosciences
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.