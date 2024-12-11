HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.