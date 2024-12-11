Head to Head Analysis: Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD) vs. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Vulcan Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $7.40 billion 4.93 $933.20 million $6.34 43.58

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Discoveries International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vulcan Materials 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Discoveries International and Vulcan Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vulcan Materials has a consensus price target of $283.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Vulcan Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 11.43% 11.88% 6.38%

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Diamond Discoveries International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Discoveries International

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. It also offers asphalt mix and asphalt construction paving services; ready-mixed concrete; and calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

