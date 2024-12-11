Head-To-Head Survey: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and TruBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.17 -$35.56 million ($0.11) -0.40 TruBridge $337.67 million 0.80 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -4.42

Analyst Recommendations

Bright Mountain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

TruBridge has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.85%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85.15, suggesting that its stock price is 8,415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -34.94% N/A -45.20% TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Summary

TruBridge beats Bright Mountain Media on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

