HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 104,149 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE KYN opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

