HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,054 Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,185,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,757,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,639,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EAGL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

