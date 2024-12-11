HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 295,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

