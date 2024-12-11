HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

