HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 617,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 355,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

