HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 49 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $416.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $435.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.61 and its 200 day moving average is $380.19.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.33.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

