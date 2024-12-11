HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,414,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,239,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

