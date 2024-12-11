HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.