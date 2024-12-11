HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

