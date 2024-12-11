HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

AVES opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

