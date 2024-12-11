HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

