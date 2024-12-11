HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 10.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

