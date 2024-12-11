HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,470,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 70,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

