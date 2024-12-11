HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UNM stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

