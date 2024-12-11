HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of HACK opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $76.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
