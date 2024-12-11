HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,677 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

View Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.