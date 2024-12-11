HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 33.00% of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (LSEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HFRX Equity Hedge index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth. The portfolio will generally be 40%-60% net long in equity securities, with the possibility of extending to 150% long LSEQ was launched on Dec 4, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

