HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

