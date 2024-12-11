HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

FTAI stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $177.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,499.85 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

