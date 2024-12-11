HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.