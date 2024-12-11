HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after buying an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Relx by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

