HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth $92,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.