HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,910 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 139.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after buying an additional 2,802,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 687,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

