HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.70 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.48 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.82.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

