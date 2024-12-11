HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.