HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.64. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

