HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance
Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89.
