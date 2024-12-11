HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ADM opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

