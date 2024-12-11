HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

