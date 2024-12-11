HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

