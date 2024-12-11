HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Toast by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,716 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $19,517,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Toast by 6,278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 698,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -294.46, a P/E/G ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.81.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,998.15. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,160,499 shares in the company, valued at $59,068,042.66. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,476,635 shares of company stock worth $47,170,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

