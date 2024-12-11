HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

