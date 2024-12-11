HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,926 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

