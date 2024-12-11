HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,859 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 131.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $98.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.