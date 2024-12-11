HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

