HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

