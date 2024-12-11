HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 209,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,881,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of HUB Cyber Security as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

