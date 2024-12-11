indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Financial Review

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ultra Clean and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $57.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.91%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $8.92, suggesting a potential upside of 105.93%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and indie Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.73 billion 0.96 -$31.10 million $0.08 463.06 indie Semiconductor $228.81 million 3.82 -$117.62 million ($0.67) -6.46

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.18% 4.08% 1.94% indie Semiconductor -49.88% -24.04% -14.42%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

