Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

