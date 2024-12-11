Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases 4,750 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Walker acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £10,735 ($13,715.34).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON ARR opened at GBX 232 ($2.96) on Wednesday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.70 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.55. The stock has a market cap of £176.99 million, a P/E ratio of 331.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.57%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

