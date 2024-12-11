Insider Buying: Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Insider Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Graham Harold Mclean bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,798 ($61.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798 ($6,130.06).

Camellia Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:CAM opened at GBX 4,960 ($63.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £136.90 million, a PE ratio of -583.23 and a beta of 0.47. Camellia Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,147.20 ($52.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,200 ($66.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,435.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,413.64.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture and engineering business in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, North America, and South America. The company produces and manufactures instant tea, branded tea, and tea lounges; macadamia nuts, avocado, and other fruits, such as apples, pears, stone fruit, blueberries, plums, cherries, and grapes; and forestry, arable, rubber, and livestock products.

