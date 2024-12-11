Insider Buying: Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Insider Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Graham Harold Mclean bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,798 ($61.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798 ($6,130.06).
Camellia Stock Down 0.8 %
LON:CAM opened at GBX 4,960 ($63.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £136.90 million, a PE ratio of -583.23 and a beta of 0.47. Camellia Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,147.20 ($52.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,200 ($66.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,435.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,413.64.
About Camellia
