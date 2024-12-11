Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases 5,278 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.62 ($25,557.20).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.9 %
IEM stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Impax Environmental Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 387.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.33. The stock has a market cap of £954.10 million, a PE ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 0.79.
About Impax Environmental Markets
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Environmental Markets
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.