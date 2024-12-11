Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Purchases 5,278 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.62 ($25,557.20).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

IEM stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Impax Environmental Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 387.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.33. The stock has a market cap of £954.10 million, a PE ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

About Impax Environmental Markets

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.