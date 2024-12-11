Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys 37 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 37 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($192.87).

On Monday, November 11th, Steve Wadey purchased 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.11).

On Wednesday, October 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($193.52).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 404.20 ($5.16) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,708.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

