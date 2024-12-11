Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $15.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,363 shares of company stock worth $165,629 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.