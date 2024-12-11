Investors Buy High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 14,793 call options.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

