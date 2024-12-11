Investors Buy High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 14,793 call options.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.
View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.